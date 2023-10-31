Lions Make Late Trade Tuesday
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions acquired receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones Tuesday a short time prior to the 4pm NFL trade deadline. Peoples-Jones was a standout in college at Michigan. He had caught eight passes for the Cleveland Browns this season. The Browns get a sixth round draft pick in 2025 in return. The Lions, 6-2, are idle this week end before playing the Chargers in Los Angeles a week from this Sunday, November 12th.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.