Lions Make Late Trade Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions acquired receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones Tuesday a short time prior to the 4pm NFL trade deadline. Peoples-Jones was a standout in college at Michigan. He had caught eight passes for the Cleveland Browns this season. The Browns get a sixth round draft pick in 2025 in return. The Lions, 6-2, are idle this week end before playing the Chargers in Los Angeles a week from this Sunday, November 12th.

