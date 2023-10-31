Advertise With Us

Jackson Mayor calling on residents to run for Ward 5 seat

By DeAnna Giles
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“I feel like they are the mayor of their ward. They know it’s best for citizens that live in their neighborhood,” said Daniel Mahoney.

Jackson City Ward 5 has been missing their representative for about a month. Mayor Daniel Mahoney says everyone should experience public service. That’s why he’s encouraging all those living in ward five to serve on city council.

”We’re getting some traction. We’ve got some good applicants who have applied but I think you know there’s always room for more,” said Mahoney. “It’s not an easy choice for us to decide who best represents a specific part of the community when really that should be done through an election process.”

With former Council Member Karen Bunnell resigning last month due to moving outside the city, that leaves city council members to interview and vote on the next Ward 5 representative. That person will serve until the Aug. 2024 elections.

There’s a lot of emphasis that people have on national and statewide politics, but I think they don’t realize that there’s so much going on at the city level that affects everyone’s day-to-day life,” said Aaron Dimick.

Jackson City Spokesperson Aaron Dimick says getting involved with local government means being a voice for your neighbors. Ward 1 Council Member Arlene Robinson says while the position remains vacant…

“We represent the City of Jackson, and we may have a designated area that we focus on, but we do represent the entire city of Jackson,” said Arlene Robinson.” The work is not easy, always either,” said Mahoney. “We’ve got tough decisions to make, especially in this upcoming year. We’ve got a lot of work that we are looking to accomplish, and we need that sixth ward person to make it happen.”

You have to be a resident of Ward 5, a registered voter in that ward and in good standing with the city. Jackson City council members are looking to fill the seat by the end of November. Applications for the 5th ward position close on Friday, November 3rd at 5 p.m.

