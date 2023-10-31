Advertise With Us

GM recalls Lansing Regional Stamping employees impacted by strike

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors (GM) announced Tuesday it is recalling Lansing Regional Stamping (LRS) employees who were impacted by the recent strike-related work stoppage at the Delta Township assembly plant.

GM reached a tentative agreement on Monday with the United Auto Workers (UAW) after a nearly seven-week strike.

GM said the affected LRS employees should return to work at the following dates and times:

  • 1st shift (AA2) – 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2
  • 2nd shift (AA2) – 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2
  • 3rd shift (AA2, AA1 and B-32) – Third shift Friday at 10 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2

