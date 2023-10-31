GM reaches tentative deal with United Auto Workers. Here’s what it means:

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - “So, this is going to be a very historic contract for the UAW that will be very good for the workers over the next few years,” said Dr. Jason Miller of Michigan State University’s Department of Supply Chain Management.

General Motors (GM) reached a tentative agreement on Monday with the United Auto Workers after a nearly seven-week strike. While GM and the UAW haven’t disclosed details on the agreement, Dr. Jason Miller shared what the agreement could look like.

“All the agreements are very similar, we’re looking at 25% wage increases over the entirety of the contract. We’re looking at the ability for workers at the battery facilities also to become part of the UAW. That was a key sticking point at the start of the negotiations.”

GM was the last company of the big three automakers to reach an agreement. 2,200 workers at two plants near Lansing had been on the picket lines Local 602 President Mike Huerta says word of an agreement came earlier in the day but his membership won’t leave the picket line yet.

“We’re going to hold the line until we’re told we don’t need to hold the line anymore. And then at that point, we’ll start shutting down the picket sites then hopefully we’ll get more information on, if and when, we go back to work. What shifts that is, what day of the week that is, and how soon we do that. Then also after that when we start doing our informational meetings and when our members are going to actually be able to see the contents and details of the agreements,” said Huerta.

General Motors released a statement about the tentative agreement. GM CEO Mary Barra said:

“GM is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the UAW that reflects the contributions of the team while enabling us to continue to invest in our future and provide good jobs in the U.S.,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “We are looking forward to having everyone back to work across all of our operations, delivering great products for our customers, and winning as one team.”

