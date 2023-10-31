Advertise With Us

A frightening forecast for Tuesday, and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is a cold Halloween this year for Mid-Michigan with occasional snowflakes falling through the air. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the spooky forecast. Plus, Taylor Gattoni breaks down what’s to come on our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 31, 2023

  • Average High: 54º Average Low 37º
  • Lansing Record High: 77° 1950
  • Lansing Record Low: 15° 1879
  • Jackson Record High: 79º 1933
  • Jackson Record Low: 16º 1925

