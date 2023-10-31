First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: Pay attention to road conditions early this morning. While most roads are fine, untreated bridges and overpasses could be slippery due to the Tuesday evening snow.

While snowfall Tuesday in the Lansing and Jackson areas was less than an inch of accumulation, it was a different story along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Just north of Muskegon over 11′' of snow fell on Halloween. 9′' of snow fell in Whitehall, close to 7′' of snow was measured in Grand Haven.

Today should start off with some sunshine, but expect clouds to pass over the area from time to time during the afternoon. It will be another chilly day with high temperatures near 40º. Tonight we are partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures dropping back to the mid to upper 20s.

Warmer days are ahead with highs in the mid 40s Thursday and the 50s each day Friday through Monday. Thursday promises to be a partly cloudy day. Friday will be dry, but we will spend the day under the clouds. The clouds hold on Saturday. A cold front slowly dropping across the state will bring the chance of rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. The slow moving front will keep the chance of rain showers going across the area Monday and Tuesday.

We “Fall Back” into Standard Time on Saturday night, gaining an hour of sleep and light in the morning but also losing it in the evening. Remember to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. The sunrise and sunset in Lansing on Saturday are at 8:15 AM and 6:27 PM, then on Sunday they become 7:17 AM and 5:26 PM. We will continue losing daylight until the Winter Solstice in late December when the sun rises after 8:00 AM and sets just past 5:00 PM.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 1, 2023

Average High: 53º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 79° 1950

Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875

Jackson Record High: 79º 1950

Jackson Record Low: 19º 1976

