End of strike brings positives for local economy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GM, Ford and Stellantis faced financial pressure to reach a deal as company losses began to pile up but, The Big Three weren’t the only companies facing losses at the hands of the strike. Local businesses surrounding the plants can now begin their road to recovery.

“For about each dollar of lost output for these light truck and SUV plants that were affected, that’s about a $2.20 impact on the economy,” said Dr. Jason Miller, a person at Michigan State University’s Department of Supply Chain Management.

The UAW has been on strike for six weeks, now entering its seventh. This strike comes with a hefty price tag, GM reports that they have racked up a $800 million bill from the strike, saying they lose $200 million a week. Now that the strike could be coming to an end and union members will return to work...

“What you’ll see is, the areas around these auto plants so lets say your diners that are very predicated on having workers coming over and having lunch, they’re going to be back in business, they’re going to see a lot more activity,” said Dr. Jason Miller.

Tony M’s, a local Lansing restaurant, has been at the center of the GM strike with workers striking on their property.

“Pretty much everything GM does affects a lot of these little companies around here,” says Tamara Farrell, one of Tony M’s owners.

Farrell says that the strike and the lack of the 3rd shift, it made her cut back her restaurant’s hours.

“When they go lay people off, go on strike, change their shifts. They have not gone back to 3 shifts. That right there, directly affected me the most and it affected all the other companies, which also affected me because it cut my late night, early morning people,” says Farrell.

Tamara Farrell says with the overwhelming support by the community, Tony M’s didn’t feel the strike as much as she expected.

“I’m glad it’s over and that it didn’t drag out to more people were directly affected. I’m sure if it went longer, it definitely would’ve been... I don’t know how much more people could keep supporting me,” said Farrell.

Dr. Jason Miller also said that the deal being reached is a positive for communities like Lansing, that have so many plants and auto workers. With the wage increases over time, those workers will be able to spend more and that will put more money into the local economy.

