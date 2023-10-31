Eagle Township recall election nears

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A population of just under 3,000 is facing a development that could bring in thousands of jobs.

A proposal for a 15-hundred-acre mega-site has stirred controversy in Eagle Township and led to a recall election.

Voters will have the option to replace the current supervisor, Patti Schafer, who has served on the board for 27 years.

“So we [the township board] were looking at working with whoever would come. Take care of our land, take care of our water, take care of our air quality, and if you come, we want you here for 100 to 150 years,” said Patti Schafer, the current Eagle Township Supervisor.

Schafer feels whether the development comes or not is out of the township’s hands. She previously signed a non-disclosure agreement, with the board’s approval, to work with interested companies hoping to develop the private property.

Residents like Troy Stroud are upset with that decision, saying they didn’t learn of the mega-site until over a year later.

“My platform is on reasonable growth, transparency, and protecting our community. We believe that having local zoning, where the local residents have a part in it, lends to all three of those,” said Stroud, a candidate for township supervisor.

Stroud plans to stop the mega-site by moving zoning from the county to the township.

It’s a tactic his two opponents say might not stop the large development.

Although he’s against the mega-site, Charles Truesdell doesn’t feel they have a choice. He also plans to work with interested companies to try and maintain the area’s rural feel.

“The problem we’ve got here is you’re dealing with Michigan State, the State of Michigan, and the Federal government. It’s such a complicated situation. I mean, you’ve got billions of dollars filtering into this,” said Charles Truesdell, a candidate for township supervisor.

A decision is now heading to voters about who will lead the township through future development.

Eagle Township residents will have to vote on which of the three candidates will be their supervisor.

The election is on Nov. 7.

