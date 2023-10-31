CMU Checking Out Possible Michigan Scout at MSU Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University is investigating photos that show a man who may be Michigan staff member Connor Stalions on its sideline for the September 1st season opening game at Michigan State. CMU became aware of the photos earlier this week. The bystander is wearing CMU gear. He is wearing a bench credential. CMU says it is investigating and will have no further comment on the issue for the time being.

