Another Big Honor For LCC Runner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s Michael Dennis has been named the NJCAA Division Two cross country runner of the week by the U. S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Dennis won the Regional title and led his team to victory. It was Dennis’s second win of the year, although he has beaten every junior college runner he has faced in six races this fall. Dennis is a sophomore from St. Johns.

