Advertise With Us

Wellness Watch: Women and GI Health

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Is your GI tract health on track?

The GI tract in women may function in unique ways to the experience of a woman’s biology.

Frequently, women are more sensitive through their digestive system, and Dr. Lee-Allen, MD of Digestive Health Institute outlines the signs that women should be aware of.

She also included the ways in which women’s digestive health can fluctuate during pregnancy and menstruation.

For more information and or to set up an appointment, visit https://michigangastro.com/about/locations/digestive-health-institute/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee
Mother receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing
UAW releases details in Ford agreement

Latest News

City Rescue Mission
City Rescue Mission works to expand to help and serve more people
Baking News
David’s Dish: Devil’s Food Chocolate Cake
City Rescue Mission
Joining the Mission of City Rescue Mission
digestive health institute
Digestive Health Tips for Women