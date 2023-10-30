Wellness Watch: Women and GI Health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Is your GI tract health on track?

The GI tract in women may function in unique ways to the experience of a woman’s biology.

Frequently, women are more sensitive through their digestive system, and Dr. Lee-Allen, MD of Digestive Health Institute outlines the signs that women should be aware of.

She also included the ways in which women’s digestive health can fluctuate during pregnancy and menstruation.

For more information and or to set up an appointment, visit https://michigangastro.com/about/locations/digestive-health-institute/.

