WEATHER EXTRA: Watching for snowflakes on Halloween

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Halloween creeps upon us, we’re watching the skies for snowflakes amongst the bats and witches. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on how your ghouls and goblins will need to prepare for trick-or-treating.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 30, 2023

  • Average High: 54º Average Low 37º
  • Lansing Record High: 77° 1950
  • Lansing Record Low: 13° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 77º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: 18º 1988

