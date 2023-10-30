WEATHER EXTRA: Watching for snowflakes on Halloween

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Halloween creeps upon us, we’re watching the skies for snowflakes amongst the bats and witches. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on how your ghouls and goblins will need to prepare for trick-or-treating.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 30, 2023

Average High: 54º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 77° 1950

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1869

Jackson Record High: 77º 1950

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1988

