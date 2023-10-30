WEATHER EXTRA: Watching for snowflakes on Halloween
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Halloween creeps upon us, we’re watching the skies for snowflakes amongst the bats and witches. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on how your ghouls and goblins will need to prepare for trick-or-treating.
More:
- Snowflakes For Halloween
- Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters and parents
- Union leaders respond to strike expansion, tentative deals with Ford, Stellantis
- UAW releases details in Ford agreement
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 30, 2023
- Average High: 54º Average Low 37º
- Lansing Record High: 77° 1950
- Lansing Record Low: 13° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 77º 1950
- Jackson Record Low: 18º 1988
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.