Union leaders respond to strike expansion, tentative deals with Ford, Stellantis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fight may be over for striking workers at Ford and Stellantis, but union members remain on the picket line at General Motors locations across the U.S.

Both Ford and Stellantis recently announced their tentative deals with the UAW, citing “historic” contracts that offer wage increases across a four-year span, with cost-of-living adjustments. Thousands were called back to work, some, after spending a near two months on strike.

More voices were added to the fight against General Motors Saturday, when workers walked off the job at an engine plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee. This next step in the stand-up strike has lit a fire under union leaders in Lansing, who are relying on their bargaining team to keep pushing for their own historic deal.

“I feel like negotiations are going to keep moving,” said Dwight Jackson, president at Local 1753, the union representing the General Motors Lansing Parts Distribution Center in Delta Township. “We’ve got a strong team up there. Actually, they made the other two commit to something, that’s why they got the deal. Now we’ve got to take down the big monster.”

That big monster Jackson is referring to is General Motors, which released a statement Saturday in response to the UAW’s strike expansion. The statement is as follows:

“We are disappointed by the escalation of this unnecessary and irresponsible strike. It is harming our team members who are sacrificing their livelihoods and having negative ripple effects on our dealers, suppliers, and the communities that rely on us.

Last week, we provided a comprehensive offer to the UAW that increased the already substantial and historic offers we have made by approximately 25% in total value.

It is time for us to finish this process, get our team members back to work, and get on with the business of making GM the company that will win and provide great jobs in the U.S. for our people for decades to come.”

Jackson said it’s going to take demands met for cost of living, retirement, and maintaining the right to strike to send GM employees back to work. More than 40 days in on the picket line, he said they’ll need all the support they can get, especially from the union members who won their fight.

“Out of the three we’re dealing with a monster,” he said. “So, we’re going to need the help of all our union brothers and sisters.”

