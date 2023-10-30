Advertise With Us

UAW releases details in Ford agreement

(David Zalubowski | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers union released the details of their tentative agreement with Ford.

On their website, they said wage increases for union workers at Ford went from 23% to 25%. Current Ford temps will get a 150% raise through the agreement. Some workers will get up to 85% raise immediately at Sterling Axle/Rawsonville.

Meanwhile, starting wages will rise by 68% with top wages increasing by 33%.

People can view more details on the UAW website.

