UAW releases details in Ford agreement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers union released the details of their tentative agreement with Ford.

On their website, they said wage increases for union workers at Ford went from 23% to 25%. Current Ford temps will get a 150% raise through the agreement. Some workers will get up to 85% raise immediately at Sterling Axle/Rawsonville.

Meanwhile, starting wages will rise by 68% with top wages increasing by 33%.

People can view more details on the UAW website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.