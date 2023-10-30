Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Lions on MNF, Red Wings roll to Long Island

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt is at the News 10+ Digital Desk on a busy Monday. The Lions host the Raiders on Monday Night Football, the Red Wings look to ride success on the road facing the Islanders, Game 3 of the World Series sees former Tiger Max Scherzer take the mound despite an injured thumb, we look at both Michigan and Michigan State football, and more.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee
Mother receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing
UAW releases details in Ford agreement

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
Vikings confirm Cousins is done for the season with a torn Achilles tendon in a devastating blow
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
English ice hockey makes neck guards mandatory after death of US player
Harbaugh says he’d ‘love to’ talk about Michigan’s sign-stealing investigation, but can’t yet
The Michigan State Spartans have returned home from a loss in Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten). The...
Coach Barnett speaks on Spartans’ loss in Minnesota, looking ahead to Nebraska