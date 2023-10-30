Advertise With Us

Scoring a Struggle For MSU Football

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is America’s lowest scoring power five football team, nine weeks into the season. MSU is averaging 18 points per game with a 2-6 record, six straight losses and four games remaining. Indiana is second weakest at 18.6 points per game and Iowa third at 19.5 per game. All from the Big Ten. MSU hosts Nebraska at noon Saturday on Fox Sports One.

