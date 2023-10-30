Scoring a Struggle For MSU Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is America’s lowest scoring power five football team, nine weeks into the season. MSU is averaging 18 points per game with a 2-6 record, six straight losses and four games remaining. Indiana is second weakest at 18.6 points per game and Iowa third at 19.5 per game. All from the Big Ten. MSU hosts Nebraska at noon Saturday on Fox Sports One.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.