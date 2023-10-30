Advertise With Us

Runners take a ‘Ghostly Gallop’ through Uncle John’s Cider Mill

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Playmakers Ghostly Gallop took place Sunday at Uncle John’s Cider Mill in Saint Johns.

The event included a 5K run and a ‘Boo’ Dash kids race, as well as a one-mile kids race. All three races took place on Uncle John’s Farm with great views of the orchard. The races were off-road, allowing people to enjoy a real cross-country adventure.

One person from Playmakers, Joe Dimambro, said, “It’s a beautiful, beautiful fall day, lining up right into the spooky season. Nearly 400 participants in the first year of doing this. We’re just really excited to be out here, encouraging people to be active and festive before they eat a bunch of candy.”

When the runners returned, they were given donuts and cider from Uncle John’s.

