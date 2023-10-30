Road work on US-127 begins in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lanes on US-127/I-496 will be closed for construction starting on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said they will have single-lane closures on US-127/I-496 in each direction in the Lansing area. This project is meant to safely build crossovers and widen shoulders. MDOT said construction is part of a $205 million project to rebuild US-127/I-496 from I-96 to I-496 that will address safety concerns.

There will be single-lane closures on US-127 in each direction between Saginaw Street and I-496. Drivers will expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

Construction started on Monday, Oct. 30, and is expected to be finished by Friday, Nov. 17.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.