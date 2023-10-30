Advertise With Us

Road work on US-127 begins in Ingham County

(HNN File (custom credit))
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lanes on US-127/I-496 will be closed for construction starting on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said they will have single-lane closures on US-127/I-496 in each direction in the Lansing area. This project is meant to safely build crossovers and widen shoulders. MDOT said construction is part of a $205 million project to rebuild US-127/I-496 from I-96 to I-496 that will address safety concerns.

There will be single-lane closures on US-127 in each direction between Saginaw Street and I-496. Drivers will expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

Construction started on Monday, Oct. 30, and is expected to be finished by Friday, Nov. 17.

