No Word On MSU’s Starting Quarterback

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is a 3 1/2 point underdog to Nebraska Saturday and the Spartans’ interim coach, Harlon Barnett, is mum on his starting quarterback. Katin Houser has started the last two games and freshman Sam Leavitt has spelled him late in the games. MSU has lost six in a row. Noah Kim has not played since the Iowa game, apparently because of injury and Barnett says Kim might still play at some point during the final four games.

