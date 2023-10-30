Advertise With Us

No Word On MSU’s Starting Quarterback

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is a 3 1/2 point underdog to Nebraska Saturday and the Spartans’ interim coach, Harlon Barnett, is mum on his starting quarterback. Katin Houser has started the last two games and freshman Sam Leavitt has spelled him late in the games. MSU has lost six in a row. Noah Kim has not played since the Iowa game, apparently because of injury and Barnett says Kim might still play at some point during the final four games.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee
Mother receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing
UAW releases details in Ford agreement

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Different Paths For MSU Soccer Teams
football generic
Eastern Michigan University Gets Big Contribution From Former Player
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Scoring a Struggle For MSU Football
football generic
DeWitt at Mason Is Friday’s Big Game