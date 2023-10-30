Advertise With Us

MSU Board of Trustees approves six new departments as part of Henry Ford Health partnership

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six new departments have been approved by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees (MSU, BOT).

MSU announced on Friday that the departments were developed as part of MSU’s 30-year partnership with Henry Ford Health.

The new departments include:

  • “Dermatology, which treats more than 3,000 conditions and diseases of the skin, hair, and nails that affect one in four Americans each year.
  • Neurosurgery, which diagnoses and treats disorders of the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves and supporting blood vessels, including congenital abnormalities, trauma, tumors, vascular anomalies, seizures, infections, and abnormalities of the aging, such as stroke, functional disorders, or degenerative diseases of the spine.
  • Urology, which provides medical and surgical care for disorders of the male and female urinary tracts and the male reproductive organs.
  • Radiation Oncology, a vital specialty in the multidisciplinary cancer team, using radiation therapy to treat cancer.
  • Pathology, which engages in patient care by examining liquid or solid tissue samples to diagnose disease.
  • Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery, which provide care to treat and prevent diseases, allergies, neoplasms, deformities, disorders and injuries of the ears, nose, sinuses, throat, respiratory and upper alimentary systems, face, jaws and the other head and neck systems.”

“Great universities are defined by colleges and those colleges are defined by their departments. Departments are defined by faculty, staff and students who create the content and context for learning,” said MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “The creation of these new departments enables work in new domains by faculty, staff and learners across HFH + MSU. And in so naming and defining, our university and our partner HFH create the opportunity to expand our work in discovery, innovation and education, together.”

13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
Runners take a 'Ghostly Gallop' through Uncle John's Cider Mill
Authors of '100 things to do in Lansing' book, meet with East Lansing community
