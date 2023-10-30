Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police seize stolen gun in traffic stop

Stolen gun seized by MSP
Stolen gun seized by MSP(Michigan State Police)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers seized a gun without a serial number during a standard traffic stop on Monday.

At noon on Monday, Oct. 30, troopers near Delta Township stopped a car for running a red light.

During the stop, troopers discovered a 25-year-old man carrying a handgun. The gun had the serial number scratched off.

Troopers arrested the driver and transported him to the Eaton County Jail. Police discovered the gun’s hidden serial number, which revealed that the gun was stolen.

The driver was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property, and Altering a Serial Number on a weapon.

The mana also had separate weapons charges in Eaton County.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee
Mother receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing
UAW releases details in Ford agreement

Latest News

13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
Finding a neurologist according to the University of Michigan
Finding a neurologist according to the University of Michigan
Runners take a ‘Ghostly Gallop’ through Uncle John’s Cider Mill
Runners take a ‘Ghostly Gallop’ through Uncle John's Cider Mill
Authors of ‘100 things to do in Lansing’ book, meet with East Lansing community
Authors of ‘100 things to do in Lansing’ book meet with East Lansing community
General Motors releases statement on tentative agreement with UAW