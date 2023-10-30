Michigan State Police seize stolen gun in traffic stop

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers seized a gun without a serial number during a standard traffic stop on Monday.

At noon on Monday, Oct. 30, troopers near Delta Township stopped a car for running a red light.

During the stop, troopers discovered a 25-year-old man carrying a handgun. The gun had the serial number scratched off.

Troopers arrested the driver and transported him to the Eaton County Jail. Police discovered the gun’s hidden serial number, which revealed that the gun was stolen.

The driver was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property, and Altering a Serial Number on a weapon.

The mana also had separate weapons charges in Eaton County.

