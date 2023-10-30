Medicare Enrollment Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Navigating the health insurance industry can be quite tricky..

However, there are resources available that can make this process easier for all of us.

David Deaton of Mid Michigan Medicare joined Studio 10 to answer all of your questions and expressed how working with a local medical broker can be beneficial.

He touched on the common mistakes he finds that people make during this process and much more.

You can learn more and get help by contacting Mid-Michigan Medicare at David@midmichiganmedicare.com, calling at (517) 300-2101 or visiting their website at https://www.midmichiganmedicare.com/homepage?wbraid={wbraid}

