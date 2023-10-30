A look at Lansing’s City Council Ward Three election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Representing the southwest side of Lansing is city council member Adam Hussain. He will be running for reelection against newcomer King Robertson the third.

Both Hussain and Robertson are born and raised in the Lansing community.

Hussain said, “I often say I was raised in but also by Southwest Lansing.”

Adam Hussain has served on City Council for the past eight years and believes he has more to do.

“I am not driven by political aspiration so I don’t expect to be in this position a whole heck of a lot longer but I don’t think it is the time right now to pass the baton”, Hussain said.

King Robertson a graduate of Everett High School said he would make an immediate impact if he were elected to the position.

Robertson said, “I wanna help with the education, the crime, and of course the homelessness crisis that we all know is going on bad right now.”

Robertson is running for office for the first time and he said voters should want change.

“What people should know about me is that I will be an advocate for the people of Lansing, I will make the right decisions, Make sure Lansing is Growing and Prospering”, said Robertson.

Hussain said he is so close on many projects that have taken time to accomplish and he would like the opportunity to see them through.

Hussain said, “We are at the goal line for so many of those projects and so many of those initiatives. Over the next four years, I think collectively I think we can push the ball forward to actually advance the ball across the goal line.”

The election will take place on November 7th and both candidates hope they can make Southwest Lansing a better place to visit and live.

