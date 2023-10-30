Advertise With Us

A look at Lansing’s City Council Ward Three election

"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker(WVIR)
By Justin Kent
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Representing the southwest side of Lansing is city council member Adam Hussain. He will be running for reelection against newcomer King Robertson the third.

Both Hussain and Robertson are born and raised in the Lansing community.

Hussain said, “I often say I was raised in but also by Southwest Lansing.”

Adam Hussain has served on City Council for the past eight years and believes he has more to do.

“I am not driven by political aspiration so I don’t expect to be in this position a whole heck of a lot longer but I don’t think it is the time right now to pass the baton”, Hussain said.

King Robertson a graduate of Everett High School said he would make an immediate impact if he were elected to the position.

Robertson said, “I wanna help with the education, the crime, and of course the homelessness crisis that we all know is going on bad right now.”

Robertson is running for office for the first time and he said voters should want change.

“What people should know about me is that I will be an advocate for the people of Lansing, I will make the right decisions, Make sure Lansing is Growing and Prospering”, said Robertson.

Hussain said he is so close on many projects that have taken time to accomplish and he would like the opportunity to see them through.

Hussain said, “We are at the goal line for so many of those projects and so many of those initiatives. Over the next four years, I think collectively I think we can push the ball forward to actually advance the ball across the goal line.”

The election will take place on November 7th and both candidates hope they can make Southwest Lansing a better place to visit and live.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee
Mother receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing
UAW releases details in Ford agreement

Latest News

13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
Finding a neurologist according to the University of Michigan
Finding a neurologist according to the University of Michigan
Runners take a ‘Ghostly Gallop’ through Uncle John’s Cider Mill
Runners take a ‘Ghostly Gallop’ through Uncle John's Cider Mill
Authors of ‘100 things to do in Lansing’ book, meet with East Lansing community
Authors of ‘100 things to do in Lansing’ book meet with East Lansing community
General Motors releases statement on tentative agreement with UAW