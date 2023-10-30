Lansing parents bring their kids to ‘Souls to the Polls’, on the first day of early voting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday was the first day of early voting in Lansing, and the city clerk is using some Halloween theming to get people out to vote for the upcoming election.

Saturday was Souls to the Poles, a trunk-or-treating and early voting event at the Lansing City Clerk’s office.

Kids were able to dress up and receive candy while also being able to fill out mock ballots, providing an opportunity for parents to fill out their real ballots for the November election.

“We really love it when the parents bring their kids in through the real voting process so they can see what’s really going on,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “I think it’s just really important to ingrain people with that and just impress them that voting is for everybody.”

People can view early voting locations, dates, and times here.

The general election is right around the corner, scheduled for November 7th.

