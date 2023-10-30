Lansing man arrested on 7th DUI charge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arraigned for his 7th drunk driving charge on Tuesday.

On Oct. 1, at 9:45 p.m. an Ingham County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car on the road that was following too close near Aurelius Rd. and Helmsway Dr. in Delhi Township. Police say the 38-year-old driver, identified as Nicholas Pickott. was arrested for drunk driving.

Officials said the man has had six previous arrests for drunk driving dating back to 2006.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Pickott was arraigned in court and given a $5,000 bond. He has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.