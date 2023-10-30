Lansing gas prices drop 12 cents per gallon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas prices in Lansing fell 12 cents in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon on Oct. 30.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 48.8 cents per gallon lower than last month and 73.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Lansing was priced at $3.02 per gallon on Oct. 29, while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon—a 87.0 cent difference.

According to AAA, gas prices dropped 9 cents statewide in the last week, averaging $3.31 per gallon. The price was one cent more than last month and 37 cents less than last year.

“Michigan motorists continue to see lower prices at the pump as gas prices drop to the lowest since early March,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to descend, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead.”

The national average price of gas fell 5.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon. The national average is down 36.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price fell 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.43 per gallon.

