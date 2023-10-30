On The Job Report: 10/27/2023
3 jobs submitted to WILX for “On the Job Report” 10/27/2023
Line Cook Full-time
The Comfort Zone
Salary:
$16.54/hr
Description:
- Sets up and stocks food items and other necessary supplies.
- Prepares food items by cutting, chopping, mixing, and preparing sauces.
- Cooks food items by grilling, frying, sautéing, and other cooking methods to specified recipes and standards.
- Maintain cleanliness and complies with food sanitation requirements by properly handling food and ensuring correct storage.
- Cleans and sanitizes cooking surfaces at the end of the shift.
- Performs inventory checks and completes food storage logs.
Requirements:
- Basic written and verbal communication skills
- Must be able to communicate clearly with managers, kitchen and dining room personnel
- Organizational skills
- Accuracy and speed in executing tasks
- Ability to work as a team member
- Follows directions and instructions
- Must be 21 years or older
- Must be able to stand, bend, kneel and walk for long periods of time
- Must be able to lift up to 100 pounds
- Must be able to follow printed recipes and plate specifications
- Must maintain personal hygiene in accordance to Ingham County Health Department standards for Food Service Employees.
- High school diploma or GED
- One to two years of experience as a line cook, restaurant cook, or prep cook
- A certificate in Culinary Arts preferred
- Experience with various cooking methods and procedures
- Familiar with industry best practices
How to Apply:
https://app-elb.pushoperations.com/ats/job-postings/d97d8e8e-0915-4989-8681-b00f1c84e54a/public
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/168652158
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 168652158
Special Project Liaison-Apprenticeships
Capital Area Michigan Works!
Salary:
$24.03/hr
Description:
- Assist in contract writing for apprenticeship special project programs, as needed.
- Support Lead grant writing for apprenticeship special programs and proposals.
- Support Request for Proposal (RFP) process to identify apprenticeship special projects program sub-recipients, as needed.
- Develop required local policy plans and policies for apprenticeship special grant projects.
- Facilitate apprenticeship program design with CAMW! leadership and sub-recipients, as needed.
- Identify potential employer partners to ensure that apprenticeship special grant project outcomes are achieved.
- Provide outreach to the targeted population for education, employment, and training as required under the apprenticeship special grant projects.
- Verify tracking and reporting of performance and service outcomes for each apprenticeship special project.
- Compile apprenticeship special projects grant reports to demonstrate grant progress and performance metrics adherence.
- Attend and represent CAMW! at executive leadership meetings regarding apprenticeship special grant projects.
Requirements:
To thrive in this job, you need to be a problem solver, competent in written and oral communication skills, and able to work independently and collaborate within a team environment.
For your safety, keep this in mind. You must:
- Ability to safely and successfully perform the essential job functions consistent with the ADA, FMLA, and other federal, state, and local standards, including meeting qualitative and/or quantitative productivity standards.
- Ability to maintain regular, punctual attendance consistent with the ADA, FMLA, and other federal, state, and local standards.
- Must be able to talk, listen, and speak clearly on the telephone and in person.
- Functions may require long periods of sitting; some standing routine functions may be necessary.
- Reasonable accommodations will be made if requested.
- The ability to work independently and in a team environment is a necessity.
- This position is grant-funded and candidates should understand that any offer of employment or continuing employment is contingent upon the availability of grant funds.
How to Apply:
Address cover letter, resume, and additional information to:
Carrie Rosingana, CEO
Capital Area Michigan Works!
to the link below:
https://capitalareamichiganworks.bamboohr.com/careers/23?source=aWQ9MjQ%3D
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/169189627
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 169189627
Equipment Technology Engineer
Ultium Cells
Salary:
$68,000 and up based on experience
Description:
An equipment tech. engineer ensures continuous process improvement and maintain machines through teamwork and clear communication. Co-work with production and process engineers and relative teams for success in the team’s goals and for future opportunities.
- Design, control, and provide modification and improvement of the equipment
- Trouble shooting and solving problems on the chronic errors/trouble
- Find root cause analysis and reporting of major errors
- Monitor and ensure running machines continuously to reduce breakdown time
- Co-creation of documentation of the all the machines - creating and updating trouble shooting, work instructions, identifying problems, providing information about the course of the machine operation/maintenance during a shift and implementing preventive solutions
- Support for production and maintenance in solving technical problems
- Work with individuals and teams across the company to achieve team goals and targets
- Ensure compliance to safety and environmental regulations
- Direct and coordinate the activities of employees engaged in the production or processing of goods, maintenance and inspection personnel
- Read and analyze charts, work orders, production schedules, and other records and reports to determine production requirements and to evaluate current production estimates and outputs
- Practical knowledge and willingness to further develop in the area of mechanics / electrics / pneumatics and controls
- Implements strategies to improve equipment uptime and availability
- MS Office tool-based report writing and oral communication skills
- Additional duties as assigned
Requirements:
An equipment tech. engineer ensures continuous process improvement and maintain machines through teamwork and clear communication. Co-work with production and process engineers and relative teams for success in the team’s goals and for future opportunities.
- Design, control, and provide modification and improvement of the equipment
- Trouble shooting and solving problems on the chronic errors/trouble
- Find root cause analysis and reporting of major errors
- Monitor and ensure running machines continuously to reduce breakdown time
- Co-creation of documentation of the all the machines - creating and updating trouble shooting, work instructions, identifying problems, providing information about the course of the machine operation/maintenance during a shift and implementing preventive solutions
- Support for production and maintenance in solving technical problems
- Work with individuals and teams across the company to achieve team goals and targets
- Ensure compliance to safety and environmental regulations
- Direct and coordinate the activities of employees engaged in the production or processing of goods, maintenance and inspection personnel
- Read and analyze charts, work orders, production schedules, and other records and reports to determine production requirements and to evaluate current production estimates and outputs
- Practical knowledge and willingness to further develop in the area of mechanics / electrics / pneumatics and controls
- Implements strategies to improve equipment uptime and availability
- MS Office tool-based report writing and oral communication skills
- Additional duties as assigned
How to Apply:
To apply, please visit www.ultiumcell.com
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/164216769
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 164216769
More: On The Job Report.
More: On The Job Report.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.