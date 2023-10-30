Advertise With Us

On The Job Report: 10/27/2023

3 jobs submitted to WILX for “On the Job Report” 10/27/2023
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Line Cook Full-time

The Comfort Zone

Salary:

$16.54/hr

Description:

  • Sets up and stocks food items and other necessary supplies.
  • Prepares food items by cutting, chopping, mixing, and preparing sauces.
  • Cooks food items by grilling, frying, sautéing, and other cooking methods to specified recipes and standards.
  • Maintain cleanliness and complies with food sanitation requirements by properly handling food and ensuring correct storage.
  • Cleans and sanitizes cooking surfaces at the end of the shift.
  • Performs inventory checks and completes food storage logs.

Requirements:

  • Basic written and verbal communication skills
  • Must be able to communicate clearly with managers, kitchen and dining room personnel
  • Organizational skills
  • Accuracy and speed in executing tasks
  • Ability to work as a team member
  • Follows directions and instructions
  • Must be 21 years or older
  • Must be able to stand, bend, kneel and walk for long periods of time
  • Must be able to lift up to 100 pounds
  • Must be able to follow printed recipes and plate specifications
  • Must maintain personal hygiene in accordance to Ingham County Health Department standards for Food Service Employees.
  • High school diploma or GED
  • One to two years of experience as a line cook, restaurant cook, or prep cook
  • A certificate in Culinary Arts preferred
  • Experience with various cooking methods and procedures
  • Familiar with industry best practices

How to Apply:

https://app-elb.pushoperations.com/ats/job-postings/d97d8e8e-0915-4989-8681-b00f1c84e54a/public

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/168652158

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 168652158

Special Project Liaison-Apprenticeships

Capital Area Michigan Works!

Salary:

$24.03/hr

Description:

  • Assist in contract writing for apprenticeship special project programs, as needed.
  • Support Lead grant writing for apprenticeship special programs and proposals.
  • Support Request for Proposal (RFP) process to identify apprenticeship special projects program sub-recipients, as needed.
  • Develop required local policy plans and policies for apprenticeship special grant projects.
  • Facilitate apprenticeship program design with CAMW! leadership and sub-recipients, as needed.
  • Identify potential employer partners to ensure that apprenticeship special grant project outcomes are achieved.
  • Provide outreach to the targeted population for education, employment, and training as required under the apprenticeship special grant projects.
  • Verify tracking and reporting of performance and service outcomes for each apprenticeship special project.
  • Compile apprenticeship special projects grant reports to demonstrate grant progress and performance metrics adherence.
  • Attend and represent CAMW! at executive leadership meetings regarding apprenticeship special grant projects.

Requirements:

To thrive in this job, you need to be a problem solver, competent in written and oral communication skills, and able to work independently and collaborate within a team environment.

For your safety, keep this in mind. You must:

  • Ability to safely and successfully perform the essential job functions consistent with the ADA, FMLA, and other federal, state, and local standards, including meeting qualitative and/or quantitative productivity standards.
  • Ability to maintain regular, punctual attendance consistent with the ADA, FMLA, and other federal, state, and local standards.
  • Must be able to talk, listen, and speak clearly on the telephone and in person.
  • Functions may require long periods of sitting; some standing routine functions may be necessary.
  • Reasonable accommodations will be made if requested.
  • The ability to work independently and in a team environment is a necessity.
  • This position is grant-funded and candidates should understand that any offer of employment or continuing employment is contingent upon the availability of grant funds.

How to Apply:

Address cover letter, resume, and additional information to:

Carrie Rosingana, CEO

Capital Area Michigan Works!

to the link below:

https://capitalareamichiganworks.bamboohr.com/careers/23?source=aWQ9MjQ%3D

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/169189627

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 169189627

Equipment Technology Engineer

Ultium Cells

Salary:

$68,000 and up based on experience

Description:

An equipment tech. engineer ensures continuous process improvement and maintain machines through teamwork and clear communication. Co-work with production and process engineers and relative teams for success in the team’s goals and for future opportunities.

  • Design, control, and provide modification and improvement of the equipment
  • Trouble shooting and solving problems on the chronic errors/trouble
  • Find root cause analysis and reporting of major errors
  • Monitor and ensure running machines continuously to reduce breakdown time
  • Co-creation of documentation of the all the machines - creating and updating trouble shooting, work instructions, identifying problems, providing  information about the course of the machine operation/maintenance during a shift and implementing preventive solutions
  • Support for production and maintenance in solving technical problems
  • Work with individuals and teams across the company to achieve team goals and targets
  • Ensure compliance to safety and environmental regulations
  • Direct and coordinate the activities of employees engaged in the production or processing of goods, maintenance and inspection personnel
  • Read and analyze charts, work orders, production schedules, and other records and reports to determine production requirements and to evaluate current production estimates and outputs
  • Practical knowledge and willingness to further develop in the area of mechanics / electrics / pneumatics and controls
  • Implements strategies to improve equipment uptime and availability
  • MS Office tool-based report writing and oral communication skills
  • Additional duties as assigned

Requirements:

An equipment tech. engineer ensures continuous process improvement and maintain machines through teamwork and clear communication. Co-work with production and process engineers and relative teams for success in the team’s goals and for future opportunities.

  • Design, control, and provide modification and improvement of the equipment
  • Trouble shooting and solving problems on the chronic errors/trouble
  • Find root cause analysis and reporting of major errors
  • Monitor and ensure running machines continuously to reduce breakdown time
  • Co-creation of documentation of the all the machines - creating and updating trouble shooting, work instructions, identifying problems, providing  information about the course of the machine operation/maintenance during a shift and implementing preventive solutions
  • Support for production and maintenance in solving technical problems
  • Work with individuals and teams across the company to achieve team goals and targets
  • Ensure compliance to safety and environmental regulations
  • Direct and coordinate the activities of employees engaged in the production or processing of goods, maintenance and inspection personnel
  • Read and analyze charts, work orders, production schedules, and other records and reports to determine production requirements and to evaluate current production estimates and outputs
  • Practical knowledge and willingness to further develop in the area of mechanics / electrics / pneumatics and controls
  • Implements strategies to improve equipment uptime and availability
  • MS Office tool-based report writing and oral communication skills
  • Additional duties as assigned

How to Apply:

To apply, please visit www.ultiumcell.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/164216769

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 164216769

More: On The Job Report.

More: On The Job Report.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee
Mother receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England

Latest News

On The Job Report: 10/20/2023
MAI
WILX Partners with Champions of the Heart for Make an Impact on 10/19
Cardiac arrest vs heart attack: how do you respond?
Cardiac arrest vs heart attack: how do you respond?
It can happen to anyone: How to prevent sudden cardiac arrest