Jackson officials close stretch of S West Avenue for construction

(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of S West Avenue is closed Monday for construction.

S West Avenue between W Michigan Avenue and W Washington Avenue closed to all traffic on Oct. 30 so the city’s Public Works crews can install a water and sewer connection for new home construction.

Drivers will be directed to use Fourth Street to get around the construction area.

Officials said the road will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

