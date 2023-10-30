It’s the ‘Great Pumpkin Walk’ in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing community members enjoyed a fun seasonal event at the East Lansing Farmers Market on Sunday.

The Great Pumpkin Walk held more than 25 local businesses that set up shop for trick-or-treating in downtown East Lansing.

Meanwhile, a costume contest was hosted with plenty of creative and spooky designs being judged by participants. People also had the opportunity to get photos with princesses from Royal Encounters and experience the Land of Oz at the Wild Goose Inn.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.