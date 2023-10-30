Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters and parents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday night, families across Mid-Michigan will be out collecting candy for Halloween. It is important to take precautions and stay safe throughout the night.

Here are some tips to stay safe this Halloween:

Tick-or-treaters should always be accompanied by an adult

Children should wear reflective clothing or carry a glow stick so they can be visible to drivers

Children should never enter a stranger’s house or car

Adults should inspect all of their children’s candy before they eat it

If you plan on passing out candy, make sure to turn your porch light on so trick-or-treaters know it’s okay to stop by

See trick-or-treating times across Mid-Michigan.

