Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters and parents

(pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday night, families across Mid-Michigan will be out collecting candy for Halloween. It is important to take precautions and stay safe throughout the night.

Here are some tips to stay safe this Halloween:

  • Tick-or-treaters should always be accompanied by an adult
  • Children should wear reflective clothing or carry a glow stick so they can be visible to drivers
  • Children should never enter a stranger’s house or car
  • Adults should inspect all of their children’s candy before they eat it
  • If you plan on passing out candy, make sure to turn your porch light on so trick-or-treaters know it’s okay to stop by

See trick-or-treating times across Mid-Michigan.

