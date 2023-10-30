First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A chilly Halloween for us this year across Mid-Michigan. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to near 40º. For the Trick-Or-Treaters this evening plan on temperatures in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Overnight low temperatures drop back to the low to mid 20s. We do see temperatures warm back to near 50º for highs by the end of the week.

Today an area of low pressure over Wisconsin this morning will move to the southeast and pass south of Michigan this evening. The low will bring the chance of snow showers at times to Mid-Michigan this afternoon into the evening. Accumulating snow is possible near the Lake Michigan shoreline, but in the Lansing and Jackson areas just trace amounts of snow are expected. The snowflakes should end before midnight and we see some clearing during the overnight hours.

The first three days of November promise to be dry. We start Wednesday off with mostly sunny skies, but some cloud cover will build over the area during the day. Thursday and Friday should end up being partly cloudy. The chance of rain showers return to the forecast Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday.

We “Fall Back” into Standard Time Saturday night, gaining an hour of sleep and light in the morning but also losing it in the evening. Remember to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. The sunrise and sunset in Lansing on Saturday are at 8:15 AM and 6:27 PM, then on Sunday they become 7:17 AM and 5:26 PM. We will continue losing daylight until the Winter Solstice in late December when the sun rises after 8:00 AM and sets just past 5:00 PM.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 31, 2023

Average High: 54º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 77° 1950

Lansing Record Low: 15° 1879

Jackson Record High: 79º 1933

Jackson Record Low: 16º 1925

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.