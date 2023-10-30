Advertise With Us

Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

A Kentucky firefighter has died after a crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Kentucky firefighter died after crashing into a ditch while on the way to an accident site on Saturday.

Officials said the crash occurred Saturday night in Leslie County after three firefighters with the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department were responding to a crash involving a side-by-side.

A medical helicopter had to be called to the crash site. As the firefighters were following an ambulance to the landing zone, the fire emergency vehicle hit gravel in the road and veered into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, and the vehicle flipped.

Authorities said the vehicle went through two buildings and into the side of a trailer.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Regina Huffman, was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. Officials were later able to get her out, and she was taken to a hospital in Hyden, where she unfortunately died.

The vehicle’s driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital.

