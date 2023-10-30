Eastern Michigan University Gets Big Contribution From Former Player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eastern Michigan University has received a one million dollar gift for its athletic department from a former standout football player. Maxx Crosby is the donor and he is in Michigan for the Monday night football game with his Las Vegas Raiders playing the Detroit Lions. In return, EMU says it will name the field at Rynearson Stadium after Crosby.

