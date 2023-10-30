Advertise With Us

Eastern Michigan University Gets Big Contribution From Former Player

football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eastern Michigan University has received a one million dollar gift for its athletic department from a former standout football player. Maxx Crosby is the donor and he is in Michigan for the Monday night football game with his Las Vegas Raiders playing the Detroit Lions. In return, EMU says it will name the field at Rynearson Stadium after Crosby.

