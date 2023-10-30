East Lansing police searching for suspects accused of vandalism

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for two men who are accused of vandalizing lighting equipment in downtown East Lansing.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, at around midnight, the East Lansing Police Department said a group of people vandalized lighting equipment used by the City in the downtown area. Officials said the suspects are two white men who are pictured above.

Police state that if anyone has any knowledge about the identity of the suspects, please contact the East Lansing Police Department.

