Advertise With Us

East Lansing police searching for suspects accused of vandalism

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for two men who are accused of vandalizing lighting equipment in downtown East Lansing.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, at around midnight, the East Lansing Police Department said a group of people vandalized lighting equipment used by the City in the downtown area. Officials said the suspects are two white men who are pictured above.

Police state that if anyone has any knowledge about the identity of the suspects, please contact the East Lansing Police Department.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee
Mother receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing
UAW releases details in Ford agreement

Latest News

13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
Runners take a ‘Ghostly Gallop’ through Uncle John’s Cider Mill
Runners take a ‘Ghostly Gallop’ through Uncle John's Cider Mill
Authors of ‘100 things to do in Lansing’ book, meet with East Lansing community
Authors of ‘100 things to do in Lansing’ book meet with East Lansing community
The cold settles in for the early week and we expect to see the first snowflakes of the season...
A cloudy and chilly Monday, and a preview of our top stories