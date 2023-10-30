Advertise With Us

East Lansing Clerk’s Office hosts early voting grand opening

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing Clerk’s Office is hosting an early voting grand opening for the upcoming election on Nov. 7.

Proposal 2, passed in 2022, established a minimum of nine days of early voting for statewide and federal elections.

Local clerks are not required to implement early voting until the 2024 presidential primary. East Lansing is using Monday as a trial run before the three elections to be held in 2024.

“The more people who participate, the better our democracy is. It’s just absolutely a necessity for our country and our democracy moving forward. Participation is essential,” said Marie Wicks, the interim City Clerk.

The early voting center is located at the East Lansing Public Library and is open until 5 p.m.

Dates and times for early voting in Mid-Michigan

As it nears Election Day, people in Mid-Michigan have the choice to vote early.

