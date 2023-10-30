Different Paths For MSU Soccer Teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team is the third seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. The Spartans host Ohio State at 6:30pm this Friday. The Buckeyes won in East Lansing less than two weeks ago 3-2 in what was considered an upset. MSU’s men still have just one loss on the season-- a 7-1-7 record. The MSU women were upset in the quarter-finals of the Big Ten tournament, losing at home Sunday to Iowa, 2-1. Iowa had lost earlier in East Lansing 3-0. MSU was the number one seed and now will sit idle until the NCAA Selection show next Monday.

