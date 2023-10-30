Advertise With Us

DeWitt at Mason Is Friday’s Big Game

football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District championships in eight divisions will be crowned this week end in the state high school football tournament. The biggest game in the Lansing area finds DeWitt at Mason, kick off 7pm. It is the WILX TV Friday Night Frenzy game of the week. They met in week two at DeWitt and Mason won 42-23 after getting out to a 35-0 lead in the first half. Mason is now ranked number one in the Associated Press division three poll. DeWitt is 7-2 with its only losses early in the season to East Lansing besides DeWitt.

