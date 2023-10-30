DeWitt at Mason Is Friday’s Big Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District championships in eight divisions will be crowned this week end in the state high school football tournament. The biggest game in the Lansing area finds DeWitt at Mason, kick off 7pm. It is the WILX TV Friday Night Frenzy game of the week. They met in week two at DeWitt and Mason won 42-23 after getting out to a 35-0 lead in the first half. Mason is now ranked number one in the Associated Press division three poll. DeWitt is 7-2 with its only losses early in the season to East Lansing besides DeWitt.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.