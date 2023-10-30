David’s Dish: Devil’s Food Chocolate Cake

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s no bones about it, this cake is just too sweet not to try! WILX’s David Andrews has a spook-tacular cake you can really sink your vampire teeth into just in time for Halloween.

See how you can make it yourself!

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F / 180°C. Line the bottom of three 8 inch cake pans with parchment paper, and butter and dust the sides with cocoa powder. Set aside until needed.

Add the salt, sour cream and vanilla and whisk them in until smooth. Set aside until needed.

Place the hot coffee, cocoa powder and chocolate in a small saucepan. Heat this mixture while stirring to melt the chocolate and cocoa powder in the coffee. Once you have a smooth mixture and all the chocolate is melted, remove the saucepan from the heat. It does not need to come to a boil.

Place the softened butter and white sugar in the mixing bowl of your stand mixer. With the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar together until you have a light, fluffy, creamy butter-sugar mix. This can take a few minutes on medium high speed, depending on how cold the butter was at the beginning. Remember to scrape down the sides of the bowl to ensure all the butter is mixing well.



Add the eggs, one at a time, at medium speed. Add the next egg as soon as the previous one is mixed through. Don’t over-beat the eggs (approximately 30 seconds per egg). Scrape down the sides of the bowl half way through.



Once the eggs are added, add the cocoa mixture. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl.



In a separate bowl, sift the flour and baking soda together. Add this to the batter in 2 - 3 additions and fold the flour into the wet ingredients. Do not over-mix. Only mix until the flour is mixed in and there are no lumps.



Divide the batter between the prepared cake pans. You can either measure this by weight, or use an ice cream scoop or measuring cup to divide the batter evenly.



Tap the cake pan against the countertop 2 - 3 times to remove any air bubbles and to evenly distribute the batter.



Bake in the preheated oven for 25 - 35 minutes. The cake is done when a clean toothpick inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. The cake will also pull slightly away from the sides of the pan.

