Dates and times for early voting in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As it nears election day, people in Mid-Michigan have the choice to vote early.

The dates, locations, and hours are listed below:

DELTA TOWNSHIP & WINDSOR TOWNSHIP

Location:

Delta Township Administration Building, Meeting Room A - 7710 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing, MI 48917

Times:

Monday, October 30, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday, October 31, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday, November 1, 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday, November 2, 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday, November 3, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

Saturday, November 4, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, November 5, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

LANSING

Location:

2500 South Washington, Back Entrance, Lansing, MI 48910

Times:

Monday, October 30, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, October 31, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm

Wednesday, November 1, 9:00 am – 6:30 pm

Thursday, November 2, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm

Friday, November 3, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday, November 4, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm

Sunday, November 5, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm

EAST LANSING

Location:

East Lansing Public Library (ELPL), 950 Abbot Road

Times:

Monday, October 30, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday, October 31, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday, November 1, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thursday, November 2, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Friday, November 3, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, November 4, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

