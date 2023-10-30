Dates and times for early voting in Mid-Michigan
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As it nears election day, people in Mid-Michigan have the choice to vote early.
The dates, locations, and hours are listed below:
DELTA TOWNSHIP & WINDSOR TOWNSHIP
Location:
Delta Township Administration Building, Meeting Room A - 7710 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing, MI 48917
Times:
- Monday, October 30, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Tuesday, October 31, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Wednesday, November 1, 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Thursday, November 2, 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Friday, November 3, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm
- Saturday, November 4, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Sunday, November 5, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
LANSING
Location:
2500 South Washington, Back Entrance, Lansing, MI 48910
Times:
- Monday, October 30, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm
- Tuesday, October 31, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm
- Wednesday, November 1, 9:00 am – 6:30 pm
- Thursday, November 2, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm
- Friday, November 3, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm
- Saturday, November 4, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm
- Sunday, November 5, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm
EAST LANSING
Location:
East Lansing Public Library (ELPL), 950 Abbot Road
Times:
- Monday, October 30, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Tuesday, October 31, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Wednesday, November 1, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Thursday, November 2, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Friday, November 3, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Saturday, November 4, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.