Advertise With Us

Culver’s in Jackson reopens after car crashes through restaurant

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Culver’s on O’Neill Drive in Jackson reopened for business Friday with limited dining space after a car crashed into the restaurant.

The owner told News 10 that a woman was parked in an accessible parking spot and thought she hit the brakes but instead put her foot on the gas.

The car smashed through the glass, barreling into part of the dining room at around 2 p.m. Thursday. The owner said a couple of customers had minor injuries.

The window is boarded up and waiting for repairs.

The building inspector was out to the Culver’s Friday and gave the owner permission to open.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee
Mother receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England

Latest News

First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Halloween Snow
Both Ford and Stellantis recently announced their tentative deals with the UAW, citing...
Union leaders respond to strike expansion, tentative deals with Ford, Stellantis
Dates and times for early voting in Mid-Michigan
UAW releases details in Ford agreement