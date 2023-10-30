Culver’s in Jackson reopens after car crashes through restaurant

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Culver’s on O’Neill Drive in Jackson reopened for business Friday with limited dining space after a car crashed into the restaurant.

The owner told News 10 that a woman was parked in an accessible parking spot and thought she hit the brakes but instead put her foot on the gas.

The car smashed through the glass, barreling into part of the dining room at around 2 p.m. Thursday. The owner said a couple of customers had minor injuries.

The window is boarded up and waiting for repairs.

The building inspector was out to the Culver’s Friday and gave the owner permission to open.

