Coach Barnett speaks on Spartans’ loss in Minnesota, looking ahead to Nebraska

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans have returned home from a loss in Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten). The Golden Gophers beat MSU 12-27, handing the Spartans their sixth-straight loss.

Interim Head Coach Harlon Barnett is expected to speak to the media at 12:30 p.m. The Spartans (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) are back home this coming weekend, hosting Nebraska (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) on Saturday with a noon kick-off.

