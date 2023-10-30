Advertise With Us

Coach Barnett speaks on Spartans’ loss in Minnesota, looking ahead to Nebraska

MSU Spartans
MSU Spartans(WNEM)
By Joey Ellis and Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans have returned home from a loss in Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten). The Golden Gophers beat MSU 12-27, handing the Spartans their sixth-straight loss.

Interim Head Coach Harlon Barnett is expected to speak to the media at 12:30 p.m. The Spartans (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) are back home this coming weekend, hosting Nebraska (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) on Saturday with a noon kick-off.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee
Mother receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England

Latest News

No. 9 Tennessee holds on to beat No. 4 Michigan St 89-88 in charity game for Maui Strong Fund
No. 9 Tennessee holds on to beat No. 4 Michigan St 89-88 in charity game for Maui Strong Fund
No. 12 Michigan State Falls to Iowa in B1G Quarterfinals
No. 12 Michigan State Falls to Iowa in B1G Quarterfinals
Top-seed Spartans bounced in first round.
No. 12 Michigan State Falls to Iowa in B1G Quarterfinals
No. 9 Tennessee holds on to beat No. 4 Michigan St 89-88 in charity game for Maui Strong Fund