City Rescue Mission works to expand to help and serve more people

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City Rescue Mission in Lansing says there is more people in need of help right now.

The executive director, Mark Chriss stopped by Studio 10 and shared that they have averaged more than 255 men and women and children every single night of this year.

Because the numbers have been doubling over years, City Rescue Mission is ready to expand.

Chriss says they plan to move their men’s shelter off of Michigan Avenue to W. Kalamazoo Street.

But they need the community’s help with the process since it will be about $10 million.

You can learn more about how to get involved: https://www.bearescuer.org/

