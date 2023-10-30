Authors of ‘100 things to do in Lansing’ book, meet with East Lansing community

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People had the opportunity to meet the authors behind some of Michigan’s more famous destination books on Sunday.

Amy Eckert and Amy Piper, the authors behind ‘100 Things to Do in Lansing (and Detroit) Before You Die,’ were in East Lansing Sunday afternoon at the Hooked Book Store on Michigan Avenue.

Both authors were present, and people had the chance to learn about hidden treasures and great things to do in Michigan.

They specialize in destinations across Michigan.

They later mentioned that even if you do everything in places like Lansing, there is no stopping, as something new always happens in Michigan.

