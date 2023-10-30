Advertise With Us

Authors of ‘100 things to do in Lansing’ book, meet with East Lansing community

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People had the opportunity to meet the authors behind some of Michigan’s more famous destination books on Sunday.

Amy Eckert and Amy Piper, the authors behind ‘100 Things to Do in Lansing (and Detroit) Before You Die,’ were in East Lansing Sunday afternoon at the Hooked Book Store on Michigan Avenue.

Both authors were present, and people had the chance to learn about hidden treasures and great things to do in Michigan.

They specialize in destinations across Michigan.

They later mentioned that even if you do everything in places like Lansing, there is no stopping, as something new always happens in Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee
Mother receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing
UAW releases details in Ford agreement

Latest News

13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
Runners take a ‘Ghostly Gallop’ through Uncle John’s Cider Mill
Runners take a ‘Ghostly Gallop’ through Uncle John's Cider Mill
Authors of ‘100 things to do in Lansing’ book, meet with East Lansing community
Authors of ‘100 things to do in Lansing’ book meet with East Lansing community
Jackson officials close stretch of S West Avenue for construction