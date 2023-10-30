Advertise With Us

AG Nessel issues statement following reported increase in hate crimes

FILE - In this June 4, 2019 photo, Dana Nessel, attorney general of Michigan, listens to a...
FILE - In this June 4, 2019 photo, Dana Nessel, attorney general of Michigan, listens to a question from reporters in Detroit.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement Monday on the reported rise in hate crimes by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

ADL recorded a total of 312 antisemitic incidents between Oct. 7-23, 2023—190 of which were directly linked to the war in Israel and Gaza. By comparison, during the same period in 2022, ADL received preliminary reports of 64 incidents, including four that were Israel-related. CAIR reported a sharp spike in harassment, bias and violence targeting American Muslims.

Nessel provided the following statement:

If you are a victim of a hate crime or have credible information about a hate crime, contact your local police department first and then the Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit at the Department of Attorney General via email or at 313-456-0180. The Department of Attorney General will follow up on every credible tip, will launch independent investigations when sufficient cause exists, and will offer departmental resources to assist our law enforcement partners.

