AG Nessel issues statement following reported increase in hate crimes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement Monday on the reported rise in hate crimes by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

ADL recorded a total of 312 antisemitic incidents between Oct. 7-23, 2023—190 of which were directly linked to the war in Israel and Gaza. By comparison, during the same period in 2022, ADL received preliminary reports of 64 incidents, including four that were Israel-related. CAIR reported a sharp spike in harassment, bias and violence targeting American Muslims.

Nessel provided the following statement:

“As Attorney General, I created a dedicated unit to investigate and prosecute bias-motived crimes. My Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit works with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to ensure crimes of this nature are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. No one should fear for their safety because of who they are, where they worship --- or any other unique attribute that contributes to the diversity of our state. “I encourage any member of the public and other law enforcement agencies to contact the Hate Crimes Unit if they have knowledge of, or are a victim of, a crime motivated by hate.”

If you are a victim of a hate crime or have credible information about a hate crime, contact your local police department first and then the Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit at the Department of Attorney General via email or at 313-456-0180. The Department of Attorney General will follow up on every credible tip, will launch independent investigations when sufficient cause exists, and will offer departmental resources to assist our law enforcement partners.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.