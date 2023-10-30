Advertise With Us

13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was not even Halloween yet but the new downtown Lansing Christmas Tree arrived on Saturday for it to be set up at the center of town.

The tree came in Saturday morning and was being carried by a crane. The tree came from Onaway, Michigan, located in the northern lower peninsula.

Laura Wotruba, the director of communications at the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget, said the tree is a popular symbol each year in the capital city.

”I think it brings Lansing together and really, Silver Bells in the city has become such a huge yearly event that a lot of people come down for. And so it’s just a really neat thing to be a part of.”

The tree is set to light up the city on Nov. 17 for Silver Bells in the City.

This is the 13th tree to come from the lower peninsula to Lansing’s downtown area.

