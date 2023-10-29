Advertise With Us

WATCH: UAW President Fain, VP Browning speak on tentative agreement with Ford

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain and Vice President Chuck Browning will go live on social media to detail highlights of the Ford tentative agreement.

On Sunday, the UAW Facebook page announced there would be a statement from the president and VP after the union made a Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union. The Stellantis deal is similar to the one reached with Ford.

The union said the contract also could save jobs at a factory in Belvidere, Illinois, which was planned to close.

Meanwhile, strikes have expanded against General Motors at a plant in Tennessee.

The live stream is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. EST.

