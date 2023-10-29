Taking back drugs to save lives in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement agencies are helping empty medicine cabinets nationwide with National Drug Take Back Day.

Pounds of expired or unused medication in every color, shape, and size are now safely disposed of by Mid-Michigan Law Enforcement. Sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency, Drug Take Back Day gives people the chance to rid themselves of their medication stockpiles before they end up in nearby waterways.

“Some people would throw them into the toilet, but that could lead to contaminating the water supply,” said Michigan State Police Trooper Nicholas Pendell. “Obviously that’s something we want to avoid.”

In addition to the environmental incentive, Pendell said drug takeback efforts can also keep pills out of the hands of children, or loved ones who might suffer from prescription drug addiction.

The Michigan State Police Lansing Post, Grand Ledge Police Department, St. John’s Police Department, and the Owosso Police Department all participated in collections Saturday.

Each location was equipped with safe disposal containers for pills and a trash bin for pill containers. Some people, like Pam Dunckle, waited months for a program like Drug Take Back Day to come around.

“We had, probably a crate full of medication that we needed to get rid of,” she said.

Suffering from severe back problems and the recent loss of her father-in-law, Dunckle said she struggled to get rid of the meds he left behind. With the help of her sister, they were able to empty every bottle at the Michigan State Police Lansing Post.

“I’m glad we had a safe place to get rid of it other than flushing it down the toilet,” she said.

According to the DEA Detroit office, last year’s Drug Take Back Day brought in almost 63,000 pounds of medication, and thousands more have been added to the pile. Mid-Michigan law enforcement is hoping that also means thousands of lives saved, as prescription drug addiction continues to impact families statewide.

Although the program is annual, all Michigan State Police Posts collect prescription pills year-round, as does the Grand Ledge Police Department. However, needles, liquid medications and other drugs like fentanyl patches must be safely disposed of elsewhere.

