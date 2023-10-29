Advertise With Us

October 28, 2023 - High school football district semifinals

Highlights from two remaining high school football district semifinal games.
Highlights from two remaining high school football district semifinal games.
Highlights from two remaining high school football district semifinal games.(WILX)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The bulk of Mid-Michigan teams in the high school football playoffs played their district semifinal games Friday. In Division 6 and Division 2 in 8-man football, Olivet and both Fulton and Portland St. Patrick played postseason games on Saturday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Pirtle (left) and Klaira Mishaw (right)
2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
DeWitt hall-of-famer to umpire World Series

Latest News

Minnesota running back Jordan Nubin, top, is tackled by Michigan State defensive back Dillon...
Minnesota Defeats Michigan State, 27-12
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 10 Highlights and Scores
Lansing Catholic stuns Michigan Center in thriller on the road
Lansing Catholic stuns Michigan Center in thriller on the road
Jackson Lumen Christi routs Grass Lake to advance to district title
Jackson Lumen Christi routs Grass Lake to advance to district title