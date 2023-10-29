Advertise With Us

Mother receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mom and her kids were given the keys to their new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The organization had a home dedication ceremony to mark the completion of its newest home rehab project.

The new homeowner, Brittni, and her children were presented with the keys to the new home. Partners and volunteers who helped Brittni build her home were recognized for their efforts, and attendees had the opportunity to meet the future homebuyer’s family and tour the home.

Brittni closes on the property with an affordable mortgage next month.

“I had been on the list and in the program for three years,” said Brittni “Having my first Thanksgiving in my new house. And inviting all my family and friends over.”

Habitat homebuyers like Brittini work alongside volunteers to build their homes, and they purchase their homes with affordable monthly mortgage payments.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Pirtle (left) and Klaira Mishaw (right)
2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
DeWitt hall-of-famer to umpire World Series

Latest News

Taking back drugs to save lives in Lansing
Showers are back in the forecast on Sunday with colder air coming too.
Showers return to the forecast and colder air is on the way
AP Sources: Auto workers and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford
EPA to strengthen lead protections in drinking water after multiple crises, including Flint