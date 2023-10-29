Mother receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mom and her kids were given the keys to their new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The organization had a home dedication ceremony to mark the completion of its newest home rehab project.

The new homeowner, Brittni, and her children were presented with the keys to the new home. Partners and volunteers who helped Brittni build her home were recognized for their efforts, and attendees had the opportunity to meet the future homebuyer’s family and tour the home.

Brittni closes on the property with an affordable mortgage next month.

“I had been on the list and in the program for three years,” said Brittni “Having my first Thanksgiving in my new house. And inviting all my family and friends over.”

Habitat homebuyers like Brittini work alongside volunteers to build their homes, and they purchase their homes with affordable monthly mortgage payments.

