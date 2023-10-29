Advertise With Us

Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation

Both victims are expected to be okay
Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say there’s no longer a threat to the public after a shooting in south Lansing.

They were called to S. Cedar Street just north of Mt. Hope around 1:45 Sunday morning.

The victim, a 22-year-old Lansing resident, took themselves to the hospital and are expected to survive.

That shooting is under investigation.

While officers investigated, they were called to assist on another shooting Sunday morning.

This happened off Kimberly Street in Lansing Township.

One victim in that shooting is expected to survive as well.

More details will be provided when they become available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
N. East Street is closed north of downtown Lansing for a crash
Crash closes N. East Street at Community Street
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 10 Highlights and Scores
Woman killed in White Oak Township homicide remembered by family
Woman killed in White Oak Township homicide remembered by family

Latest News

Police investigating two shootings overnight
WILX Weather Website 10/29/2023 AM
Cold End to October; Snowflakes on Halloween
Taking back drugs to save lives in Lansing
Taking back drugs to save lives in Lansing
UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee