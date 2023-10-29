Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say there’s no longer a threat to the public after a shooting in south Lansing.

They were called to S. Cedar Street just north of Mt. Hope around 1:45 Sunday morning.

The victim, a 22-year-old Lansing resident, took themselves to the hospital and are expected to survive.

That shooting is under investigation.

While officers investigated, they were called to assist on another shooting Sunday morning.

This happened off Kimberly Street in Lansing Township.

One victim in that shooting is expected to survive as well.

More details will be provided when they become available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.